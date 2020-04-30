Jeff Hardy On Confronting His Alcoholism In Rehab, Says This Is His “Last Chance”

The “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy joins Corey Graves as a guest on his After The Bell podcast this week, and in a short clip posted by WWE the former world champion opens up about his recent legal issues.

Hardy spent almost a full year away from the ring after suffering a knee injury shortly after WrestleMania 35, and during his time away found himself in a few scrapes with the law.

Two months after the injury, Hardy was arrested in Myrtle Beach for public intoxication, and less than three months later was arrested again in Moore County, NC after local police received a tip that he was driving erratically. Hardy was charged with driving while impaired, and is still awaiting a court date on the matter.

On After The Bell, the tag team legend talked about entering inpatient rehab for the first time as well as the current build to his in-ring comeback, which has been playing out on Friday Night Smackdown over the last few weeks.