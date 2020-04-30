Jeff Hardy On Confronting His Alcoholism In Rehab, Says This Is His “Last Chance”

The “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy joins Corey Graves as a guest on his After The Bell podcast this week, and in a short clip posted by WWE the former world champion opens up about his recent legal issues.
Hardy spent almost a full year away from the ring after suffering a knee injury shortly after WrestleMania 35, and during his time away found himself in a few scrapes with the law.
Two months after the injury, Hardy was arrested in Myrtle Beach for public intoxication, and less than three months later was arrested again in Moore County, NC after local police received a tip that he was driving erratically. Hardy was charged with driving while impaired, and is still awaiting a court date on the matter.
On After The Bell, the tag team legend talked about entering inpatient rehab for the first time as well as the current build to his in-ring comeback, which has been playing out on Friday Night Smackdown over the last few weeks.
“After that first DUI I got man, I think was doing Lillian Garcia’s podcast and I said, ‘I got my first and last DUI.’ I was so sure of that in that moment. I think I even went on to say, ‘I’ll never get arrested again.’ I probably shouldn’t have said that. But now, being that I’ve been to inpatient rehab for the first time in my life, I’ve learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism, and addiction.”
“Watching Smackdown, when they aired the mugshots, that was some heavy stuff. It’s gonna be good s**t because this is my last chance to get it right. I want to get a few more good years out of this body and do the best that I possibly can. I’ve learned so much in recovery. Little things like one day at a time- just focus on today, and not drinking or drugging. I’m doing everything I possibly can to make the situation better. There’s something powerful when you admit what you are, and you can own that.”