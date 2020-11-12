Jeff Hardy Praises Cameron Grimes: “He’s Such A Talented And Deserving Individual”

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where he praised WWE NXT Superstar, Cameron Grimes, discussing his history with Grimes.

Both Jeff and Matt Hardy have a big history with Grimes’ family, as they were close with his father, Tracy Caddell, who had his own backyard ring where Matt and Jeff began their careers.

“Trevor (Cameron Grimes) is incredible. He’s just so talented,” Hardy told Sports Illustrated. “Many, many moons ago, even before I debuted in WWE against Razor Ramon in ’94, I was training in Trevor’s dad’s old yard. That’s where our ring used to be. I can still remember doing shooting stars and landing on my feet, doing reverse-450s and landing on my feet.”

Jeff went on to discuss knowing Grimes since he was a baby, stating that even though Grimes’ father has passed away, he believes he’s living through his son.