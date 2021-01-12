WWE
Jeff Hardy Recalls Matt Hardy’s AEW All Out Injury
The injury that Matt Hardy sustained at AEW All Out shocked the wrestling world and Jeff Hardy recently spoke out about it.
The moment came during Matt’s feud with Sammy Guevara, with the two men on top of a lift which led to Sammy spearing Matt off and onto the floor, crashing through some tables in the process. However, the landing didn’t go to plan, and Matt’s head ended up bouncing off the concrete, knocking him out on impact.
The match was initially stopped as Matt couldn’t walk, but it did end up finishing as he battled through, which caused a lot of frustration amongst fans who believed it shouldn’t have continued.
Recently, Jeff Hardy spoke with Metro UK, and the Charismatic Enigma spoke about the injury to Matt, admitting that it was scary.
“Terrifying! When he tried to get up and then he fell down – when you hit your head hard, that’s scary stuff. That was scary, man, with Matt – flesh on concrete, it was scary when he couldn’t walk. Gosh, man – thank God he’s okay, but that’s part of the game.”
Top WWE Raw & WWE SmackDown Stars Reportedly To Be Involved In WWE Superstar Spectacle
According to a report by SportsKeeda.com, WWE is set to use some major names for the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle event.
The show, which will air on Tuesday, January 26 is a special event for the Indian market, with WWE working with its partner, Sony in India.
The taping of this show is set to happen at the WWE Performance Center due to current travel restrictions with COVID-19, and it is set to highlight some of WWE’s Indian stars such as Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher.
However, according to the report, several other top stars are being considered, with the likes of Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio all being named.
It has also been revealed that Jeff Jarrett has reportedly had a big involvement in the show and WWE’s expansion into India. He helped bring in Ring Ka King, which is a TNA Wrestling offshoot to India a decade ago, and therefore has experience in this type of expansion.
Karl Anderson Claims Triple H “Really Hated” The Too Sweet Chants
When speaking about his surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite last week, Karl Anderson revealed Triple H hated the “too sweet, Woop, Woop” chant.
Anderson and Luke Gallows shocked the wrestling world last week by appearing at the end of AEW Dynamite to help Kenny Omega attack Jon Moxley. This moment was made even bigger when The Young Bucks came down and hit a ‘Too Sweet’ with them, seemingly reuniting these former Bullet Club members.
Anderson spoke about the situation on his Talk’n Shop podcast, where he discussed the debut, and how Triple H hates the classic chant which fans often do when Bullet Club wrestlers are around.
“Our contractual obligations are to IMPACT and we made a surprise debut on AEW and, in my mind, it shocked the world. People probably thought it was coming, social media was going nuts. To say that it was fun and long overdue is an understatement. I still wish it would have happened last year [2019], but do to it where we were and to have a live crowd of rabid AEW fans and them chanting ‘Too Sweet,’ which started in WWE for some reason, which Hunter hated. He really hated the ‘Too Sweet, Woop Woop.’ I’m not saying I love the sound of it, but at least they did it.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Steve Austin Gives His Thoughts On The Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Partnership
Steve Austin recently spoke about a range of topics with Sports Illustrated, including the partnership between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.
The two men have been working together for several months now, and the partnership has proven to be an incredible success, and Austin admitted that it is a great package.
“That’s such a great package. They complement each other so well,” Austin said. “Roman can work his ass off. He’s always been very solid in the ring, but now there’s this bond and this chemistry between Roman and Paul.
“That’s what Paul Heyman does. He makes anybody he’s with that much better. It happened for me, too. If you want to suspend your disbelief, you can’t but help believe he’s Roman’s rock of knowledge. The presentation, the package and the chemistry between these two looks and sounds like money.”
The WWE Hall Of Famer also spoke about his upcoming season of “Straight Up Steve Austin,” with one episode set to feature Charlotte Flair, which Austin believes will show her in a new light.
“Anybody that knows anything about the wrestling business knows that my favorite of all-time is (the Nature Boy) Ric Flair,” Austin said. “And even though I’ve known Charlotte for years, this is the longest I have ever spent with her. We had so much fun during that episode. She’s polished, she’s a star, but I think this episode also captures how deep of a person she is outside of the ring.”
