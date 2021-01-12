Jeff Hardy Recalls Matt Hardy’s AEW All Out Injury

The injury that Matt Hardy sustained at AEW All Out shocked the wrestling world and Jeff Hardy recently spoke out about it.

The moment came during Matt’s feud with Sammy Guevara, with the two men on top of a lift which led to Sammy spearing Matt off and onto the floor, crashing through some tables in the process. However, the landing didn’t go to plan, and Matt’s head ended up bouncing off the concrete, knocking him out on impact.

The match was initially stopped as Matt couldn’t walk, but it did end up finishing as he battled through, which caused a lot of frustration amongst fans who believed it shouldn’t have continued.

Recently, Jeff Hardy spoke with Metro UK, and the Charismatic Enigma spoke about the injury to Matt, admitting that it was scary.