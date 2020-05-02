Jeff Hardy Returning To WWE Smackdown Next Week, First Rivalry Revealed?

At long last, the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy returns to WWE Friday Night Smackdown NEXT WEEK, and it would appear that the former world champion already has a challenger waiting in the wings.

(Technically, Hardy came back 7 weeks ago for a random one-off match against King Baron Corbin, but then he disappeared again and I think we’re just ignoring that it ever happened for the sake of his “big return”.)

WWE has been airing a series of videos over the past few weeks hyping Hardy’s comeback, exploring the ups and downs of both his personal and professional life. It appears that Sheamus, who himself returned from a long injury on the first Smackdown broadcast of the year, has taken offense to all the attention.

The “Celtic Warrior” beat the hell out of Leon Ruff on Friday evening, before screaming at commentator Michael Cole about spending so much time talking about Jeff Hardy of late.

Next week’s show is the go-home episode heading into WWE’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view, so it’s very possible we could be seeing Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus take place at the event itself.