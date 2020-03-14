Jeff Hardy Returns To The Ring For The First Time In 11 Months

The “Charismatic Enigma” known as Jeff Hardy returned to Friday Night Smackdown this week, headlining an incredibly unique show from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE television production has temporarily moved to the company’s training facility, in response to the growing concerns over global epidemic COVID-19 (coronavirus). Despite there being no fans in attendance, Hardy took to the ring for the millions watching at home, scoring his first win since April 2019 over “King” Baron Corbin.