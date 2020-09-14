WWE Intercontinental Champion, Jeff Hardy has confirmed that his popular ‘No More Words’ entrance music will be returning in the future.

Ever since Jeff returned to WWE, he has been using the classic Hardy Boyz entrance music, but fans online, and Jeff himself have continuously pushed for his ‘No More Words’ track to return.

Thankfully, it seems like that will be happening as he confirmed to BT Sport that it was part of his deal in re-signing with WWE that he wanted the song back.

“No More Words, when we do get back in front of a crowd again, that was part of me re-signing. I was like, “if we get back in front of people, I would like to use No More Words again because I know ya’ll want it.” So, that was the deal for me re-signing, that going to be the ticket man when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more, to hear that music again because I think that the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”

