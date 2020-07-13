Jeff Hardy Reveals Who He Would Like To Wrestle After Sheamus

Jeff Hardy was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump where he spoke about which wrestlers on WWE’s roster he would like to compete against.

While he is currently engaged in a storyline with the Celtic Warrior, Jeff Hardy is already looking ahead to what might be next for him. One name in particular that he wants to wrestle is AJ Styles.

“It would be a dream of mine – the first time I went to another wrestling world, I wrestled this young up and coming star named AJ Styles. My match with him was my first match back, and I remember being so nervous because he was so good,” Hardy recalls. “We’re both the same age, but we’re the complete opposites.”

Aside from Styles, Jeff Hardy named two other WWE SmackDown stars that he wants to wrestle.