WWE has confirmed a brand new segment for WWE SmackDown this week as a new edition of Miz TV is set to take place, featuring Jeff Hardy.

The Miz will host Jeff Hardy as they discuss the Charismatic Enigma’s current feud with Sheamus following their ‘toast’ segment last week.

As well as Miz TV there will also be a WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match as The New Day defend their titles against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.