Jeff Hardy & Sheamus Collide On Smackdown, New Match Set For WWE Backlash

After a week of drama and controversy, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus did a whole lot more than talk this evening on Friday Night Smackdown.

The “Charismatic Enigma” returned to the blue brand looking for a fight, after last week’s show-opener saw him framed and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and running down fellow WWE Superstar Elias with his rental car.

Hardy claims that it was Sheamus who actually attacked Elias and set him up for the crime. The “Celtic Warrior” responded by calling the former world champion a “disappointment” to his family and a “junkie”, leading to a wild brawl.

WWE has officially announced that Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus will take place next Sunday, June 14 at the company’s annual Backlash pay-per-view.