The “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy and the “Celtic Warrior” Sheamus will come face-to-face for a contract signing tomorrow evening on Friday Night Smackdown, WWE has announced.

The two will sign on the dotted line for their match at this Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, and as we all know, these things very rarely end peacefully.

If you want an early SPOILER-filled look at what WWE has planned we have a report (LINK HERE) from earlier today with information on what may end up being another controversial segment involving the two.

Also announced for Friday Night Smackdown is a six-man tag team match pitting Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery against a trio of foes, and a battle for the vacant Intercontinental Championship between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.