The “Charismatic Enigma” is back!

After more than a year on the injured list – not including the random one-off match he had eight weeks ago that we’re really not supposed to talk about – Jeff Hardy returned to Friday Night Smackdown this week, and came face-to-face with the “Celtic Warrior”, Sheamus.

Sheamus has expressed his frustration with WWE’s extravagant promotion of Hardy’s return over the last few weeks, which has included a series of video packages talking about the ups and downs of the tag team legend’s personal and professional life.

The two veteran Superstars collided on Smackdown with Hardy getting the last laugh, catching Sheamus with a series of signature maneuvers including his patented Whisper in the Wind, the Twist of Fate, and a top rope Swanton Bomb.

Jeff Hardy will be in action this Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank, taking on Cesaro in his first singles match since March, but things between him and Sheamus are clearly far from over.