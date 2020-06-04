Jeff Hardy To Speak On Controversial Angle, AJ Styles/Daniel Bryan Segment Set For WWE Smackdown

WWE.com has announced two new segments for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, as we continue to roll towards WWE Backlash on June 14.

First off, the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy is set to address the controversial angle that took place last Friday evening.

For those that missed it, the show started with Elias being run down in the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center. Hardy was then shown limping through the grounds, clearly out of it, before police officers arrested him claiming that he smelled of alcohol.

The former world champion ended up returning following the Smackdown main event, attacking Sheamus after he lost a tournament semifinal to Daniel Bryan; the idea being that Sheamus was the one who attacked him, and framed him for running down Elias.

Also announced for Friday Night Smackdown is a face-to-face confrontation between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan ahead of their match for the vacant Intercontinental Championship.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended on the blue brand this week. As previously announced, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will put the gold on the line against Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Join us for live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown at 8PM ET.