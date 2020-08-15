Jeff Hardy Set For Intercontinental Title Dream Match Next Week

Since returning to the ring earlier this year, Jeff Hardy has spent most of his time on WWE television wrapped up in a battle with Sheamus and reliving his past struggles with drugs and alcohol on a worldwide stage.

It looks like that’s finally over, as Jeff Hardy set his sights on a new challenge this week, stepping up to challenge the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles to a potential dream match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Hardy made an impassioned speech on Friday Night Smackdown, reminding the WWE Universe that the Intercontinental title was his first major accolade after breaking out on his own as a singles star.

Despite acknowlediging that it’s a match the fans want to see, Styles denied the legend’s request for a title shot – and was promptly dropped with a Twist of Fate.

It looks like Hardy is going to get what he’s after anyways, as WWE has officially announced that the two will meet for the title on next week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, just two nights before SummerSlam.