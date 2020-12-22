Jeff Hardy Wants To Face The Fiend As Willow

While the future of The Fiend is unknown following WWE TLC, Jeff Hardy has made it clear he would like to compete against him, with a twist.

Jeff spoke with Digital Spy’s where he admitted he wants to have a feud with The Fiend, which he believes could start with a tag team partnership. However, he doesn’t want to just do it as Jeff Hardy, he wants to bring in one of his alter egos, Willow.

“I think there’s something magical that can happen between Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt and The Fiend and Willow, my alter Nero that will come back to the life. I have this huge vision of, like a black wedding dress and Willow’s almost like, not him or her, but just God. Some kind of weird figure that doesn’t make sense to anybody. Somehow him and The Fiend either team together or either fight each other. I think first, maybe we’ll team together and then fight each other. It’s crazy, it’s very cinematic and I think there’s something very special that can happen between The Firefly Fun House and the Fly Light Zone and the imagination here at my property. I can’t wait. I can’t wait because it’s possible, man. it’s totally possible.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)

Following WWE TLC it is unknown whether or not The Fiend will return as the character we all know, due to Randy Orton burning him.