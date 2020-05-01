Jeff Hardy Would “Love To Get His Ass Kicked” By Brock Lesnar One More Time

As noted, the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy was a guest on the After The Bell podcast this week with WWE commentator Corey Graves.

Hardy has essentially battled every major to come through the business throughout his illustrious career, and in a short clip featured below, the future Hall of Famer discusses the idea of squaring off against the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar one more time.

“I had totally forgot that I was [Brock Lesnar’s] first match in WWE. I’d love to get my ass kicked by him again. He’s just intimidating, and insanely gifted. To be as successful as he was in the MMA world is just amazing. That’d be interesting. Maybe that could be my last match. I was his first match, he can be my last match.”

In recent weeks, the company has been preparing for his return to the ring, including a series of video packages on Friday Night Smackdown covering the ups and downs of his personal life and wrestling career. You can also check out Hardy talking about confronting his alcoholism and attending inpatient rehab for the first time.