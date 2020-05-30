WWE began an angle with Jeff Hardy on Friday Night Smackdown tonight that has already caused quite a bit of controversy among fans.

The show began with Renee Young providing a breaking news report on a vehicle that had hit WWE Superstar Elias in the parking lot of the Performance Center, moments before Smackdown went on the air.

Hardy was then shown limping in a corridor, slurring his words and uncertain of what was happening around him. WWE agents and officials attempted to help him, but the police soon arrived on-scene and arrested Hardy after claiming that he smelled of alcohol. It was also revealed that the rental car belonged to him.

A battle royal was announced to fill Hardy’s spot in the Intercontinental Championship tournament, which was won by Sheamus. The main event then saw Daniel Bryan defeat Sheamus to advance to the tournament finals, after which the “Charismatic Enigma” surprisingly returned from police company to put a beating on the “Celtic Warrior”.

The idea of course is that Sheamus not only ran down a man in his car, but he framed it on a man with a record of struggling with drugs and alcohol. Understandably, WWE using Hardy’s real-life issues in a storyline – something they have done repeatedly before – has struck a nerve with a lot of people.

There were also others uncomfortable with the use of police officers in such a lengthy and detailed segment, given what is happening in Minneapolis, as well as numerous cities around the United States as we speak.