Jeff And Matt Hardy Respond To The Miz Wanting Them To Join The Miztourage

Tonight on Raw, Jeff Hardy will go one on one with The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, which is a title shot he earned by winning a battle royal on last week’s show.

Following Jeff Hardy’s win last week, The Miz asked Jeff and his brother Matt to join the Miztourage. For more on that, click right here.

On Sunday, the Hardys responded to The Miz’s offer via WWE’s Twitter page. Here’s their response: