Jericho Challenges The Elite To ‘Stadium Stampede’ At AEW Double Or Nothing

Chris Jericho has challenged The Elite to the first ever “Stadium Stampede” match, and according to Vanguard1, the match is official for AEW’s upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, May 23rd.

The former world champion addressed his old foes on AEW Dynamite this week, calling out Hangman Page and the Young Bucks for their absence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program between these two factions has had some unexpected twists and turns for multiple reasons. The pandemic forced the cancellation of AEW Blood & Guts, which would have featured the promotion’s version of a WarGames match.

Broken Matt Hardy was inserted into the program after leaving WWE, and was to team with The Elite per the request of the Young Bucks, until the match was postponed indefinitely.

Hangman Page has also been absent since the start of the pandemic, but they have also been playing up his dissension within The Elite for quite some time, so there has at least been a storyline reason for him being off television. There has been very little, if any mention of the AEW World Tag Team Championships in recent weeks.

While it’s not clear exactly what the rules of a Stadium Stampede match are, we do know that the action will spill into TIAA Bank Field – the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broken Matt Hardy will join Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and the Young Bucks to round out The Elite. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager will represent the Inner Circle.