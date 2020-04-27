Jerry Lawler Explains His Controversial “Ramen Noodle Moonsault” Comment

WWE Hall Of Famer, Jerry Lawler recently caused some controversy with his “Ramen Noodle Moonsault” comment on WWE Raw, and he’s now explained the situation.

Lawler was heavily criticized online from fans due to the racist tones that came with his comment, which is how he described Akira Tozawa hitting a moonsault during WWE Raw.

The comments angered a lot of fans, but during his most recent podcast, Lawler attempted to clear up the situation.

“It all boils down to back in, I think 2016, there was a time when I was doing commentary with Mauro Ranallo. You know, it was new to me when they put the two of us together. I had not I’ve never worked with Mauro before. He’s a ton of fun to work with. I mean, he’s got such energy and he had done all the new Japan or the Japan wrestling stuff and everything and such a brain. I mean, this guy had such knowledge of all of these wrestling moves that came out of Japan.” He continued, “I’m thinking in my mind, somebody is just making these crazy names up. Because like I said, I’ve been around forever and I never heard him call that. So I sat down back in 2016 and I wrote down some I had just made up some names of what I thought would be funny moves to go back at Mauro when he made a real name for, you know, when he called one of these moves, the real thing that whatever was supposed to be over in Japan. Then I came in and I would say something like, ‘oh, hell, there’s the ramen noodle– ramen noodle moonsault!’”

He would then go on to talk about the chemistry he has with the current WWE commentators and stated that the fact they didn’t acknowledge his comment didn’t help it.

“With Byron and with Tom, we don’t have that chemistry yet. We have only been working together for a short time. So when I said that, they didn’t even acknowledge it. So it just kind of went out there and they and they just kept talking and then then I kept talking. Next thing you know, I but I didn’t think anything about it either,” he continued. “That’s where me, Bobby Heenan, Jesse Ventura, all of the heel commentators, you do that sort of stuff and the joke is on yourself. So that the people [are]out there going, ‘listen to that idiot. You didn’t even know what he’s talking about. He thinks he does.’ I mean, that’s where the joke was.”

The line was eventually edited out on the Hulu broadcast and the week after when Tozawa hit the move again, Lawler didn’t repeat the phrase.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.