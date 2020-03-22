Jerry Lawler Praises Asuka’s Commentary Work On WWE Raw

WWE Hall Of Famer, Jerry Lawler recently spoke about Asuka’s work on commentary during his latest episode of The Jerry Lawler Show.

Asuka impressed when she was placed on commentary this week and did a great job, with Lawler being pleased with her work.

“If you look online and the internet, she was the hit of the show. Everybody seemed to love Asuka on commentary,” and added that he’d love to her on again. They put Asuka out there to help with the commentary and to try to help make some noise and keep things as loud as possible during the match where it wouldn’t be silence so that helped a lot.”

