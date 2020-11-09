Jey Uso Claims The WWE Fans Don’t Know What They Want

Jey Uso recently appeared on The Braxton Beat, where he gave a clear message to the WWE Universe about his recent actions.

Jey Uso recently attacked Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown, turning heel in the process as he went along with Roman Reigns’ wishes of an attitude change. When speaking about it, Jey made it clear that the fans don’t know what they want from him, as he warned anyone against testing him.

“It’s like a double-edged sword, you know, I’m in that position trying to fight from under and you got the whole world saying I don’t belong there. You got the whole world talking a whole bunch of crap like I’m not the guy supposed to be running with this thing and now we give the world what they want to see and now the whole world [says], ‘oh, why you do that? Why you do that?’ Man, y’all don’t know what the hell you want, but I know I gotta do what I need to do to provide for my family. If this is how it’s gotta be, then this is how it’s gotta be. It’s a shark-eat-shark world that we live in professional wrestling. They know what it is, man. There’s no friends. He said it… and if I’m going to stick with somebody through this whole journey, through this game to get me through, man, it has gotta be my family, even though I do not like it. Like I said, Daniel Bryan, I’m sorry, Brie, I’m sorry. I’m sorry to everybody that had to see that live. If y’all keep testing me, this is what you’re going to get.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Jey Uso will be part of the upcoming WWE Survivor Series PPV, where he will be part of Team SmackDown.