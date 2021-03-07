WWE
Jey Uso Discusses Working As A Singles Wrestler & Missing The Fans
Jey Uso recently gave his thoughts on a range of topics from working as a singles wrestler to possibly facing Edge and Christian.
Jey Uso spoke with FOX Sports and he discussed working as a singles talent and how he went from hosting karaoke segments to main eventing PPVs as a singles star.
“[I] went from hosting the girl’s karaoke to winning a contender’s spot against my own cousin, Roman Reigns,” Jey said. “And I main-evented my own pay-per-view with him, and then my own Hell in a Cell with him.
“We had the Hardy Boyz, and then we had the Dudley Boyz … that’s one more team I have to mark off,” Jey said. “They’re the OGs of the tag division. That triple-threat ladder match at WrestleMania, bro, like, c’mon. Two out of the three teams, me and my brother got to be blessed to work with … that’s another bucket list. Straight up.”
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #9)
It’s been another brilliant week of wrestling on the road to AEW Revolution, while WWE continues to build towards WWE WrestleMania 37. The week brought big title matches, celebrities competing in the ring, and some really strong build-up to the major events around the corner.
But which shows stood out, which had the best matches, and which was ultimately the most entertaining of the week? Let’s Break It Down and find out!
6. WWE Raw
WWE Raw had a few highlights, with the first hour of the show being really enjoyable as it flew by. The match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus was PPV worthy and saw them bring the best out of each other, while The Hurt Business being so direct was excellent to see.
However, the decision to push back the WWE Championship match several times actually hurt the show overall. The flow and excitement really was taken out of the night. The show had so many lackluster segments, from squashing Naomi to the pointless Tag Team Championship match featuring Adam Pearce.
Charlotte and Nia Jax’s match failed to build any excitement either, with the show being full of smaller, forgettable matches. Of course, this episode did end with a bang though as Bobby Lashley became WWE Champion in dominant fashion, which was absolutely the right call.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
It was another good episode of IMPACT Wrestling that featured a lot of nice matches, but nothing overly standout to make the show pop. The opening triple threat was a solid match for the X-Division, while the build of Tenille Dashwood was also effectively booked.
Sami Callihan’s segment, turning up at Trey Miguel’s training area was interesting and felt unique due to how it was filmed, which allowed that to thrive. It was also great to see FinnJuice, and the tension between them and The Good Brothers could lead to something special.
However, the best work of the night came between Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. With Cardona being the special guest referee for Myers’ match with Eddie Edwards, he tried to cheat only for Cardona to stop it, which adds tension to their friendship that was really well booked.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK featured the best match of the week, as Kay Lee Ray defended her NXT UK Women’s Championship against Meiko Satamoru in what was an amazing match. They went back and forth in a hard-hitting bout that really felt like a big deal, with the women delivering on the hype.
However, the whole show was entertaining for the majority of it. Seeing Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan back was a nice boost for the tag team division, which created a good match. However, having Williams sneakily cheat to help Jordan win was nice booking, and teases issues between them down the line.
The Supernova Sessions segment failed to deliver once again here, with this talk show really feeling very awkward. The whole focus being on Tyler Bate and him being a vegan, which wasn’t entertaining. But what was entertaining was the opening match between Ilja Dragunov and Sam Gradwell. It was physical, but the character work was excellent as Dragunov’s anger issues overcame him once again.
3. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand always does a great job of focusing its entire show on the upcoming PPV, and that’s exactly what happened with this episode. From the start, everything was about WWE Fastlane, with Daniel Bryan kicking off the show with a tremendous promo that was full of fire, really building his storyline with Roman Reigns.
The segment between The Street Profits/King Corbin and Sami Zayn fell flat, with all four feeling a little lost right now. However, the work between the Mysterio’s and Gable/Otis was far better, while the storyline work with Reginald throughout the night was excellently done, potentially leading him to work with Nia Jax.
Apollo Crews’ character change was fantastic and is exactly what he needed as a character. He feels far more interesting than he ever has done, setting up a big match with Big E, plus the main event steel cage match certainly delivered.
2. WWE NXT
Right from the opening tag team match, which was hard-hitting and full of great near falls, this show was enjoyable. Teasing Timothy Thatcher joining Imperium is an interesting idea that could lead to a fun storyline, plus the work with Cameron Grimes during the night was also very enjoyable.
Aliyah and Ember Moon had a nice match together, but the Women’s Tag Team Championship match just didn’t live up to the hype, with the poor finish being very disappointing. Seeing LA Knight appear was good, and while his promo was fairly generic, it was well put together.
It was good to see Lega Del Fantasma being booked stronger, making them feel like a threat again. But the main event was the treat of the night, with Finn Balor and Roderick Strong having a really solid main event to close the show.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was an incredible show this week that really had something for everyone, creating one of the best shows the company has ever had. While the main event tag team bout and brawl as a slightly flat ending, everything else was brilliant.
The mixed tag team match featuring Shaq was better than it had any right to be, with everyone involved clearly giving their very best. The press conference segment was quite unique and put together well, with MJF and Chris Jericho having some great promos against The Young Bucks to build that match.
The six-man tag team match that saw Tully return to the rind was very fun, while the Women’s Tournament final was an excellent match, proving once again why the division needs more focus. Everything on the show built towards the PPV and it really did an amazing job of hyping up the show, showcasing how good a go-home show can be.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 17
IMPACT Wrestling- 31
WWE NXT- 39
AEW Dynamite- 45
WWE NXT UK- 25
WWE SmackDown- 27
WWE
Bad Bunny Has Reportedly Impressed People In WWE
According to a report by Fightful Select, current WWE 24/7 Champion, Bad Bunny, has been impressing behind the scenes in WWE.
The music artist made his debut with the company at the WWE Royal Rumble in an appearance that was initially just to perform a song. However, he ended up getting involved in the Rumble itself, which led to The Miz and John Morrison being eliminated.
The report reads:
Since that point, Bad Bunny has been a focal point of WWE Raw, working alongside Damian Priest. He’s captured the WWE 24/7 Championship and has had impressive merchandise sales. However, according to the report, his work ethic has been impressive, while his WWE WrestleMania 37 plans were also stated.
This probably isn’t a big surprise to anyone who has paid attention of late, but the planned WrestleMania match for Bad Bunny as of early February was he and Damian Priest taking on Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. He and members of his family and entourage have been at the WWE Performance Center and have participated in private lessons and training.
We’d mentioned that Damian Priest had impressed people backstage upon his WWE debut, but his on screen “friend” Bad Bunny seems to have been a hit as well. Those that we heard from said that Bad Bunny was easy to deal with in their interactions with him, and was open to doing what he needed to on Sundays and Mondays, as well as being “excited to do business in the future.” One Raw wrestler said that Bad Bunny treating the situation seriously made a great impression on several in the locker room.
WWE
Edge Labels MVP “A Credit To The Business”
Edge has recently responded to a post on social media about the returns of him and MVP, where he took the time to praise MVP and his recent work.
A fan commented, claiming that Edge and MVP have had the best comeback years in recent memory, and the WWE Hall Of Famer responded. He claimed that people have no idea what The Hurt Business as actually pulled off, claiming MVP is a credit to the industry, stating he makes WWE better.
And you have no idea what MVP and the rest of Hurt Business have actually pulled off. He’s a credit to the business, a mentor to those around him, and an example of always betting on yourself. He just makes WWE better. https://t.co/9V4wOE4GGr
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 5, 2021
Edge is currently set to headline WWE WrestleMania 37 against the Universal Champion, which will be either Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan. Meanwhile, MVP has guided The Hurt Business to all the gold on WWE Raw, with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander holding the Tag Team Titles, while Bobby Lashley is WWE Champion.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #9)
AEW Revolution Live Tonight On PPV | Final Match Card, Start Time & How To Watch
Jey Uso Discusses Working As A Singles Wrestler & Missing The Fans
Bad Bunny Has Reportedly Impressed People In WWE
Tony Khan Discusses WWE NXT Possibly Moving Dates & Sunday PPV Events
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Trending
-
WWE24 hours ago
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso In A Steel Cage Match
-
WWE2 days ago
Murphy Returns To Action On WWE Smackdown, No Mention Of Relationship With Mysterio Family
-
AEW1 day ago
Kenny Omega Reveals Rules For AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
-
WWE2 days ago
Universal Title Match Announced For WWE Fastlane, Tag Team Match Scrapped
-
AEW2 hours ago
AEW Revolution Live Tonight On PPV | Final Match Card, Start Time & How To Watch
-
WWE1 day ago
Booker T, Mark Henry & Ron Simmons Comment On Bobby Lashley Winning WWE Title
-
WWE5 hours ago
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena