Jey Uso Praises Vince McMahon’s Creative & Talks Promos With Roman Reigns

Jey Uso recently spoke with The Gorilla Position ahead of Sunday’s WWE Hell In A Cell where he praised WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

Jey Uso praised Vince McMahon as the brainchild behind the current storyline he is having with Roman Reigns.

“That old man is a genius for a reason,” said Jey Uso. “I’m pretty sure when he threw the idea out there, most of his team was like, ‘eh, we don’t know if it will work.’ However, it is working. “There’s a reason this story is working and people are drawn to it. If it feels real to me, it is definitely going to come off real to the people,” added Uso.

As an example of how good Vince is creatively, Jey Uso used the Backlash 2017 tag team match between The Usos and Breezango, which saw Tyler Breeze dressed up as a janitor and an elderly woman.e

“I remember that night so well. The Man [McMahon] says, ‘Let’s put a lady in there, a janitor.’ When we asked him how we’re gonna pull that off, he said, ‘I don’t know. Figure it out.’ “When it comes to creative, it’s all him. He’s running it, Uce. It is his show, and whatever goes, goes. The man knows wrestling and storytelling, and that’s what separates our whole feud with Reigns, because it feels real, and feels right.”

Jey also spoke about the recent promos with Roman Reigns, stressing that the majority of them aren’t scripted at all.