Jey Uso Reportedly Not Medically Cleared For WWE Royal Rumble

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Jey Uso wasn’t medically cleared to compete at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Jey Uso had originally been advertised to take part in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, having declared himself into the match on January 15.

However, in the following weeks, Jey Uso wasn’t seen on WWE SmackDown and he was then removed from advertising for the WWE Royal Rumble, where he also didn’t appear.

According to Meltzer, the reason for that is that Jey wasn’t medically cleared to compete, although a full reason and return date were not given.

Right now, Jimmy Uso is also out of action with a leg injury, although he was originally expected to be back in January, as Jey had previously revealed in an interview. It currently remains unclear when Jimmy will be back in action.