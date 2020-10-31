Jey Uso Turns Heel On WWE Smackdown, Falls In Line Behind Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Jey Uso has finally fallen in line with the Tribal Chief.

The six-time WWE tag team champion shocked the world this week on Friday Night Smackdown, first by pinning Daniel Bryan to squash the Yes Movement leader’s in-ring return, then by brutally attacking him at the suggestion of his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Ever since winning the Universal Championship upon returning to WWE television, Reigns has demanded that his family “fall in line” behind him and acknowledge him as the “Tribal Chief” of the Samoan wrestling dynasty.

Jey has taken exception to this, challenging his cousin’s claim to the head of the family table unsuccessfully in two back-to-back world title matches at WWE Clash of Champions and WWE Hell in a Cell.

On Smackdown, Jey met Daniel Bryan in the show’s main event, with the winner earning a spot on this year’s Survivor Series men’s team. In the final seconds, he reversed a running knee strike with a lightning quick superkick, and delivered a signature Uso Splash to score the upset win.

Jey then officially acknowledged Roman Reigns as the “Tribal Chief” of the family, and in a stunning change of attitude, continued to bludgeon Bryan with superkicks and a hard throw into the steel steps. He then delivered another Uso Splash from the top turnbuckle through the announce table outside of the ring.

Jey will join forces with Kevin Owens on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series, with three more names to be determined. They’ll face the Raw brand’s AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Sheamus, who have also qualified.