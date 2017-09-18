Jim Cornette No Longer With Global Force Wrestling

– It appears Jim Cornette is gone from Global Force Wrestling.

According to a report by F4WOnline, a major reason why he’s no longer going to be a part of GFW is due to today’s announcement of where they will be having their annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

It was noted that his inability to cross the border due to a sketchy assault record from his years as a manager that was ran in 2010. Since then, he has been unable to go to Toronto for any wrestling business.

Cornette’s status with the company was up in the air due to Jarrett’s indefinite leave of absence.