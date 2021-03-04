WWE
Jim Crockett Jr Passes Away At The Age Of 76
Unfortunately, it has been announced that legendary promoter, Jim Crockett Jr has passed away this week, at the age of 76.
Crockett Jr had reportedly been dealing with liver and kidney failure and had been in hospice care during the past few days. Robert Gibson first posted the news on his Facebook page.
He inherited Crockett Promotions from his father, Jim Crockett back in 1977, which led to him competing against Vince McMahon throughout the 1980s, eventually selling it to Ted Turner, which led on to WCW being created.
Crockett was the first promoter, besides WWE, to bring events to the pay-per-view model with the 1987 Bunkhouse Stampede and then again with the 1988 Great American Bash. After a failure to launch World Wrestling Network with Paul Heyman in 1994, Crockett opted to leave wrestling and he went on to work in real estate.
WWE issued the following statement:
WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76.
An influential promoter who helped champion the careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and The Road Warriors, Crockett Jr. stewarded the family’s Crockett Promotions from 1977 to 1989. As part of the promotion’s affiliation, Crockett Jr. was later named President of the National Wrestling Alliance in 1980. During his tenure, Crockett Jr. helped expand the promotion’s footprint and held the inaugural Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Under Crockett Jr.’s leadership, the NWA would eventually be sold and renamed as World Championship Wrestling.
WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.
Everyone at ProWrestling.com would like to wish condolences to the friends and family of Jim Crockett Jr.
WWE
Sonya Deville Discusses If She Will Return To The Ring
Since returning to WWE, Sonya Deville has been working as an on-air authority figure, but she has spoken about possibly wrestling again.
Deville came back to WWE on the January 1, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown and she has worked as the assistant to Adam Pearce since that point, being involved in a lot of backstage segments.
Sonya hasn’t wrestled since WWE SummerSlam in 2020 when she lost to Mandy Rose, however, that doesn’t mean she’s finished in the ring.
“I don’t know right now,” she said when asked about a potential in-ring return on WWE’s The Bump. “I like rocking my three-piece suits every week and calling the shots. Being in charge is something that comes naturally to me. I think I’m a born leader and I like this new role, but you know, I’m Sonya Deville and I’m a fighter at the end of the day. I love to get down and dirty and kick ass. I’m sure everything will come full circle eventually.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Batista Claims There’s “Zero Credibility” In The Word Retirement In Wrestling
WWE Legend, Batista, gave his thoughts on the term ‘retirement’ in the world of professional wrestling, claiming it has no credibility.
His comments came after Paul Wight (f.k.a The Big Show) made his first appearance for AEW during AEW Dynamite. He claimed that at AEW Revolution this Sunday, the company would be signing a “Hall Of Fame” worthy talent.
Straight away, a fan asked The Animal about the possibility of him showing up, and Batista pointed out that there is no credibility in the term retirement when it comes to wrestling.
They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word “retired” has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/tFYG2UQGRx
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 4, 2021
Of course, Batista is certainly a ‘Hall Of Fame worthy’ talent, as he was set to headline the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame class before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the event from happening. He is still scheduled to be inducted at some point in the future, but WWE has yet to make any comments about if the event will happen this year.
Batista has claimed he is retired from wrestling since his WWE WrestleMania 35 match with Triple H.
WWE
William Regal To Make Announcement Next Week That Will “Change The Landscape” Of NXT
NXT General Manager William Regal has a big announcement to make next week following what happened in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on this week’s show.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax retained their titles against Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. However, the match wasn’t without a screwy finish.
When Gonzalez accidentally knocked out referee Aja Smith en route to booting Jax out of the ring, Baszler locked Kai into the Kirifuda Clutch just in time for Adam Pearce to send out a Raw referee to call the finish. The problem was Gonzalez was the legal competitor, not Kai.
Pearce and Regal were shown discussing the matter later on backstage. And when McKenzie Mitchell asked Regal about what’s going to happen, Regal said he will make an announcement next week that will “change the landscape of NXT.”
"Because of what happened in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of #WWENXT." – @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/VL04HNhBug
— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021
Will NXT receive their own Women’s Tag Team Championship? Or is there something else brewing between brands ahead of WrestleMania 37?
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
