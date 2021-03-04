Jim Crockett Jr Passes Away At The Age Of 76

Unfortunately, it has been announced that legendary promoter, Jim Crockett Jr has passed away this week, at the age of 76.

Crockett Jr had reportedly been dealing with liver and kidney failure and had been in hospice care during the past few days. Robert Gibson first posted the news on his Facebook page.

He inherited Crockett Promotions from his father, Jim Crockett back in 1977, which led to him competing against Vince McMahon throughout the 1980s, eventually selling it to Ted Turner, which led on to WCW being created.

Crockett was the first promoter, besides WWE, to bring events to the pay-per-view model with the 1987 Bunkhouse Stampede and then again with the 1988 Great American Bash. After a failure to launch World Wrestling Network with Paul Heyman in 1994, Crockett opted to leave wrestling and he went on to work in real estate.

WWE issued the following statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76. An influential promoter who helped champion the careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and The Road Warriors, Crockett Jr. stewarded the family’s Crockett Promotions from 1977 to 1989. As part of the promotion’s affiliation, Crockett Jr. was later named President of the National Wrestling Alliance in 1980. During his tenure, Crockett Jr. helped expand the promotion’s footprint and held the inaugural Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Under Crockett Jr.’s leadership, the NWA would eventually be sold and renamed as World Championship Wrestling. WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.

Everyone at ProWrestling.com would like to wish condolences to the friends and family of Jim Crockett Jr.