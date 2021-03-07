Jim Johnston Says Today’s WWE Entrances Are Bad

Legendary WWE composer, Jim Johnston has given his thoughts on the current music that WWE is using for its entrances.

Johnston recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, giving his thoughts on the current music, admitting he wants to slap Vince upside the head because of it.

“While I told you before this interview that I don’t do trash talking, but the closest I’ll get to being critical, is that, absolutely, I want to slap Vince upside the head. The music is so bad! These days it’s just sound effects and noises and stuff. It doesn’t have anything to do with the characters and the storylines anymore. That’s the essence of this business… And that’s currently lost. I don’t get it.”

Johnston created some of the greatest songs of all time, whether that be The Undertaker’s entrance or Steve Austin’s, and he did admit that since his release from the company, Johnston does take a slight satisfaction on how bad the music has got.