Jim Ross Book Out Tomorrow, Watch Lesnar vs Sheamus Highlights

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has Tweeted the following, noting his new book will be available in stores tomorrow:

As noted, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Universal Title over the weekend against Sheamus, and WWE has released the following video featuring highlights from the bout which saw Lesnar retain.

You can read complete results from the event at this link.

