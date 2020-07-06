Jim Ross Claims Wrestling Is His “Life-Saver,” Believes He’s Indebted To Tony Khan

AEW’s commentator, Jim Ross recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about how passionate he is about commentating right now.

Jim Ross has been involved in things with AEW from the start, working as a member of the commentary team for the company. He admitted that he will be indebted to Tony Khan forever for bringing him into the company and that he is living his best life now since due to the work he’s doing since his wife passed away.

“I will always be indebted to Tony Khan for bringing me aboard AEW. I feel wanted in AEW. That’s a great feeling,” said a candid JR. “I am living my best life. I would love to be living my best life with Jan, but that’s not the hand I’ve been dealt. We’ve got a great thing going and I’m having a lot of fun. I still miss Jan and cherish her memory daily, but I think she would be happy knowing I’m back in the game I love.”

JR then went on to say that his favorite time is when he is working on commentary, claiming that wrestling is a life-saver for him.

He concluded, “My favorite time is putting on the headset and calling wrestling. Wrestling is my life-saver. If you’re listening to our show, I’m not going to let you down.”