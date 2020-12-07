Wrestling News
Jim Ross Discusses The Possibility Of The Rock Competing At WrestleMania 37
On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Good Ol’ Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 37 next year.
Ever since Roman Reigns returned to WWE and showcased his new heel gimmick, fans have speculated about the potential of him going one on one with The Rock in a dream WrestleMania match.
It’s a bout that fans have wanted to see for quite some time, and Jim Ross stated that there is a chance it could happen, but it’s all down to The Rock and his schedule.
“People are coveting a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match somewhere down the road. I don’t know if it will ever happen, there’s a chance, but it’s all up to The Rock. It isn’t up to anybody else, it’s up to him. His schedule is so crazy, he can’t afford to get hurt because he’s going to lose millions of dollars if he can’t work. Not that he’ll go broke, but nonetheless, he’s special.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)
WWE
Serena Deeb Reveals She Knew Rhea Ripley Would Become A Star
NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb recently spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk where she gave praise to WWE NXT’s Rhea Ripley.
Deeb stated that she knew that Ripley would be a star the moment she first saw her, giving big praise to the former NXT Women’s Champion. Deeb was a coach at the WWE Performance Center and got the chance to see Ripley develop, stating she was proud of what Ripley has achieved.
“There are some who are naturals and wrestling just clicks with. Rhea Ripley is an example of that,” Deeb explained. “She was somebody that from the second I saw her, I was like ok, the girl is going to be a star and do big things in this business and watching the growth of someone like in the time I was there was really rewarding and just proud.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcription.)
WWE
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #48)
Away from that, WWE’s flagship shows WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown began the build towards the final PPV event of the year, WWE TLC. Therefore it was an important week, but which show managed to deliver?
4. WWE NXT
To say it was the go-home episode for Takeover, WWE NXT wasn’t as strong as it could have been this time around. The show felt like it had a lot of filler packed into it, and even though it was all good, like the Jake Atlas and Tony Nese match, it didn’t necessarily push Takeover.
The show set up a couple of matches with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher and Cameron Grimes facing Dexter Lumis, but those segments just didn’t have the heat needed to really get fans attached.
While a ladder match is usually a lot of fun, the main event fell flat simply because it was repetitive of the week before. The in-ring action was good between Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Gonzalez, but two ladder matches in two weeks is overkill.
3. WWE Raw
The red brand delivered a fairly consistent and enjoyable three hours of television this week, with everything driving the show forwards towards WWE TLC. The opening segment was a lot of fun between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, with this feeling fresh and exciting as the mind games continue to be played.
The in-ring action was solid all the way throughout as well. The triple threat #1 contenders match delivered, as expected, while Slapjack and Ricochet had a fun encounter and Cedric Alexander and Xavier Woods brought the fire in a really hard-hitting match.
WWE did a great job with the Money in the Bank and Miz generally this week. There were several segments that all built towards the main event, and when AJ Styles took out Drew, it was believable that a cash-in could happen. It provided a really thrilling finish to the show, wrapping up a great episode.
2. WWE SmackDown
Much like the red brand, WWE SmackDown also pushed things towards WWE TLC very nicely, particularly between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. The opening segment with them was tremendous, with KO clearly finding his groove once again with some great confidence.
That continued into the main event tag team match and having Roman stand tall, having taught Jey and KO a lesson really pushed him as an elite force. The Bayley and Natalya match was a bust, and the booking of Bayley, in general, was certainly questionable, as WWE would be smarter having her remain strong, so when Bianca Belair does beat her, it means more.
Elsewhere, Carmella and Sasha Banks had a nice segment, which is a fresh feud, pls the six-man tag that was a tribute to Pat Patterson was fantastic. It was also nice to see Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler back, working alongside Corbin. They didn’t deserve to be cut out for the behavior of others, so that’s good to see, plus, that trio could be a lot of fun to watch develop.
1. AEW Dynamite
Was it ever in question which show was the best this week? AEW promised a big event with the Winter Is Coming show, and Tony Khan and his team certainly delivered. It was one of the most newsworthy shows of the year, with the shocking debut of Sting obviously being at the heart of that, which was an epic moment.
The opening battle royal was a lot of fun, with Miro, in particular, having an impressive performance here, looking as dominant as people have been hoping for. Plus, the tag team match was also a really great back and forth battle.
Of course, the main event was also a huge match. Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega had a really good, competitive encounter for the World Title. But it was the final angle that got people talking, with Don Callis having an impact (see what I did there), in the finish, opening up a working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling which was certainly piqued the interest of fans.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 104
WWE NXT- 145
AEW Dynamite- 135
WWE SmackDown- 100
Triple H Reveals There’s Been Talks With Undertaker About Him Working With WWE NXT
During the post-NXT Takeover: War Games media call, Triple H revealed he’s spoken with The Undertaker about working with WWE NXT.
After retiring from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series, there have been a lot of questions about what is next for the Deadman. It appears that it could very well be helping to develop the future, as he has been in conversation with Triple H about joining him with work at WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center.
“Well, you know I can tell you this that anytime Undertaker is involved here, anytime he’s walked through these doors, everybody that’s here is better for it,” said Hunter on the post-show media call following NXT TakeOver: WarGames. “They all come out of here with a different perspective a fresh viewpoint and you know, he’s one of the most knowledgeable guys in and that has ever been in the business. I believe, you know, myself I learn from him every time I’m around him.”
Hunter continued, “He is looking now, I believe to move into the next phase of his life. We’ve talked a lot about it. It involves being here. It involves the future. It involves getting more into that. I would like to believe he has earned the right to take a breath off of his retirement for a moment and we’ve actually just touched base in the last couple of days and that is something that, coming out of the holidays, we will certainly be talking about in 2021, which is just one more reason to be excited about next year with everything else that’s happening is having him involved. I just can’t stress enough how impactful that will be to everybody.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
