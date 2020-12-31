Jim Ross Discusses What Sting Can Bring To AEW

During his latest Grilling With JR podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about what Sting can bring to the company.

The WWE Hall Of Famer made a surprise appearance at AEW’s Winter Is Coming event and since then he has been a consistent presence on AEW Dynamite.

However, it is still unknown whether or not he will end up actually wrestling for the company, but Jim Ross spoke about what roles he may end up taking on during his time with AEW.