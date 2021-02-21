WWE
Jim Ross Discusses WWE’s Booking Of Roman Reigns
Jim Ross recently gave his thoughts on how WWE has been booking Roman Reigns as of late, as well as his commentary pet peeves.
During his latest Grilling With JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the recent storyline with Roman Reigns, giving his thoughts on the booking.
“Roman Reigns is being booked correctly because Paul Heyman is directing that ship and making sure they don’t get ahead of themselves,” Ross mentioned. “Heyman’s got the track record and the knowledge and the communication skills to see that that happens. There’s a filter between Roman Reigns and Vince [McMahon] and that’s Paul. As time goes on, Reigns will take more of that leadership role over, he’ll become more involved in him.”
JR spoke about commentary, and he gave his honest thoughts, revealing what his biggest pet peeve is.
Sometimes I have a big issue with commentary to this day, I’ve had it forever, one is talking through false finishes,” Ross said. “How do we know it’s a false finish and not the finish unless we know the finish? All of a sudden we just talk through those false finishes because we know it’s not the finish.
“The other thing is the friggin’ use of pronouns. I know we’ve made fun of Vince about that, but one of the best things Vince taught me on commentary was to not over use pronouns. Who is he? If I said, ‘Conrad Thompson did, Conrad overcame the odds, he is the champion of the world’, or I could say ‘he did it, he’s the champion of the world’, it doesn’t have the same stick. I catch myself doing it and I hate it. The best way to get talent over, and that’s the only job a broadcaster has is to get talent over, you do it with their names, nicknames.”
Over the past year, Jim Ross has been joined by Chris Jericho on the AEW comentary desk, and he spoke about how good he could end up being as a color commentator down the line.
“Chris Jericho could easily slide into a seat and be as good a color commentator as anyone in the business,” Ross said. “He’s preparing for that to some degree for what are you going to do in wrestling if you want to be in wrestling after you stop wrestling. If you want those cheques to keep coming in, what other skill can you bring to the table? You damn sure could be a broadcaster and a T.V. show has got to have broadcasters. The wrestlers need a soundtrack and that’s what we’re supposed to be doing.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #7)
It’s Sunday, you know what that means. As ever, it is time to Break It Down, as we take a detailed look back on the last week of wrestling, taking a look at what has worked, and what has fallen short, in what’s been another action-packed set of shows.
As ever, there have been some highlights and lowlights, but there have been some brilliant matches throughout the week which have kept fans entertained. But which of the shows was the true standout?
6. WWE Raw
WWE Raw continued in its recent tradition of being a very long three-hour show, and while certain moments worked, and were enjoyable, there are too many moments that simply don’t work. The Miz TV opening segment wasn’t exciting, but it does make sense on his behalf to pull out of the Elimination Chamber.
The six-man tag team match featuring The Hurt Business against Riddle and Lucha House Party was a very average match, and the Lacey Evans announcement renders that recent storyline fairly pointless. It’s not been a great story anyway, and the fact a tag team match had Asuka as a bit-part player just showcases where the women’s division is at right now.
Kofi Kingston and The Miz did have a nice match against each other, which was great to see, but the overwhelming positive of this show was the gauntlet match. It’s a stipulation WWE typically does very good at, and this was no different.
5. WWE SmackDown
The good thing about WWE SmackDown is that even when the show isn’t at its best, it’s at least clear to see what direction the storylines are heading in. The work with Seth Rollins and Cesaro continue this week, which was enjoyable, and it was all put together well.
The six-man tag team main event didn’t quite deliver as well as it should have given the talent involved, but it certainly set up some excitement for the show. Roman Reigns and Edge continued their great work as of late, and it seems set that this is the direction we are heading for WrestleMania.
Apollo Crews gaining a little more grit and edge to his character is also a welcomed decision, and while him vs. Big E has been played out a lot, it is nice to at least see his character change. The show was okay, but nothing special.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK has been at a really high standard this year, and this episode was no different in that regard. The show kicked off with an excellent Heritage Cup match between A-Kid and Sha Samuels, and they really made the most of the stipulation that those matches provide.
Ben Carter was able to wow audiences once again with his in-ring ability, and even though the match didn’t really have any story, it was still a fun encounter. WWE has also wasted no time in setting up Meiko Satamoru and Kay Lee Ray either, and that’s something that should excite everybody.
The main event of the show really did drive everything though. It wasn’t anything technical or pretty, it was exactly what it needed to be, which was a hard-hitting fight between Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey, and it was a lot of fun to watch.
3. IMPACT Wrestling
It was a really strong episode of IMPACT Wrestling this week, with some fantastic matches and segments throughout. The show kicked off with an excellent match for the X-Division Title with TJP and Josh Alexander putting on a fun back and forth, and the following fatal-four-way was equally as exciting.
It set the tone for the show, which didn’t really feature any poor matches throughout. Matt Cardona continues to show why he’s a great fit for IMPACT, with his match against Hernandez being well put together, and the show generally flowed very nicely.
The main event segment was enjoyable with the Old School Rules match, and it saw a brutal finish, which was great. But the best part of the night was the appearance of FinnJuice, who had a really nice match with Reno Scum, which was one of the bouts of the week.
2. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand was coming off a fantastic Takeover, and therefore the pressure was on to deliver once again and that’s exactly what the show did. This week had something for everyone, with some comedic moments, mainly with The Way, which continues to be done well, as well some great wrestling, such as the main event six-man tag.
Having Adam Cole attack Kyle O’Reilly again was a well-put-together moment, which is something that keeps intrigue for fans. Speaking of intrigue, Xia Li continues to be an interesting part of the brand at the moment, and that is something that people can keep an eye on.
Tyler Rust and Kushida had a fun match, and while the match between Leon Ruff and Isaiah Scott was fun, the work with Ruff is starting to feel repetitive. However, the highlight of the show was the segment between the WOmen’s Tag Team Champions and the Dusty Cup winners. The promo was intense and really established some excitement around the match, especially with the callback to Shayna Baszler’s feud with Dakota Kai.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite had some amazing moments this week, which gave it an edge over everything else. However, not everything was perfect. The main event and AEW’s love of chaotic multi-man matches wasn’t one that really worked, and while it was solid, it didn’t end the show with a bang.
However, it was nice to see AEW do something else with Sting, and seeing him take a bump was certainly a shocking moment. The opening segment was great, with the work between Matt Hardy and Hangman Page being excellent, and while things could have been dragged out a little longer, it was really well put together.
The Tag Team Championship match was an exciting back and forth between two excellent teams, which is to be expected. However, the best segment of the night was the match between Riho and Serena Deeb, which really was an incredibly wrestling match, showcasing just how good the women’s division can be.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 13
IMPACT Wrestling- 28
WWE NXT- 30
AEW Dynamite- 33
WWE NXT UK- 20
WWE SmackDown- 23
Results
WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage Info & Updated Match Card
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage page for the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, streaming live on the WWE Network at 7:00 PM ET.
Join us tonight for our exclusive coverage of the show starting with the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show at 6:00 PM ET.
Match Card:
WWE Elimination Chamber
February 21, 2021
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston
Elimination Chamber Match
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan
Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber Winner
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee
Kofi Kingston Reflects On The 2019 Elimination Chamber & The Importance Of Fans
Kofi Kingston recently reflected on the 2019 Elimination Chamber which was a huge part of the Kofi Mania storyline.
While Kingston didn’t actually win the 2019 Elimination Chamber match, the WWE Universe was firmly behind him at the point of time, which was a big part of his storyline heading towards his WrestleMania match with Daniel Bryan.
When reflecting on that match with Bleacher Report, Kingston admitted that the energy of the crowd was crucial to that.
“The crazy thing is that I feel like if the Elimination Chamber two years ago happened without fans in the crowd, I don’t know if I would have gotten the drive and the push that I got. It was 99 percent fan-driven. You got into the arena, and everyone would be chanting my name. You felt a certain kind of energy.
“Honestly, I don’t think that anything will ever have the same level of energy as that first championship title run that I had Just the whole story going into it was something really special, really unique. Daniel Bryan, the perfect opponent, being in the same shoes a year or two earlier. You really couldn’t have written it any better than it happened, and the fact is that it was organic. The unfortunate thing is that it came at Ali’s expense because he ended up getting injured and if he doesn’t get injured, I’m not even in that spot at all. I’m still thankful that it all happened the way it did because, again, it was organic.”
Kofi will be stepping inside the Elimination Chamber once again this evening as he competes for the WWE Championship.
