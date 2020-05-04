Jim Ross On John Cena Being The Top Star In WWE, If Management Felt He Was Injury Prone

During the latest instalment of Grilling JR, the AEW commentator spoke at depth about John Cena and his time in WWE. He discussed how the fans used to react to him and the injuries that he suffered.

Cena spoke about when John Cena returned at the Royal Rumble in 2008 from injury, talking about the incredible reaction that he got from the fans that night, with no boos taking place.

“What I remember about that night, when he was introduced, the ovation was defining,” Ross said. “There was no booing, there was no gimmick booing for attention. The ovation was real, organic and natural. People were not tired of seeing John Cena. I still think the booing is what they think they are expected to do, cause they are getting recognized and noticed for it. The only other time I can remember something like that was Triple H’s return and I think there was a time Austin came back the crowd went crazy. It was very impressive and we were so glad to see him back.”

JR also gave his thoughts on Cena getting injured and whether or not WWE’s management viewed him as an injury-prone wrestlers because of that.

“Passion, John’s passion was overwhelming,” Ross said. “His dedication to his craft was overwhelming. I don’t know that anybody had any doubts that I talked to. I don’t think there were any massive apprehensions because we knew we were going to the right guy. Here’s the thing about this, John was a guy who never said no, he worked his ass off for seven days a week or 10 days a week if there were 10 days in the week. He loved what he did. His record for Make-A-Wishes, granting wishes for terminally ill children, nobody is even close. That was the kind of guy he was, he would never turn anything down that’s the kind of guy he was. “He did everything he was asked to do. Because he was such a big star, the people that were asking knew John liked to do these and he won’t say no. All of a sudden they get the top talent who isn’t going to say no so they’re silly not to ask him. He didn’t turn anything down but the cover. He was just always there, we didn’t have any issues of if John was injury prone. He worked all the time, worked a hard style. The point being is at no point did we lose confidence that John Cena wasn’t going to hold up.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)