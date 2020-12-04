Jim Ross Recalls Having To Release Umaga From His WWE Contract

On the most recent instalment of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Wardlow reflected on his WWE tryout and finding out he wasn’t signed.

Wardlow spoke about how certain people who were trying out knew nothing about wrestling, and admitted he was so confident that he actually sold his home to move to Florida.

“I think [WWE was an option]. I know people know that I did have a tryout, and I smoked that tryout. I mean, I was literally the only dude there in a suit, speaking of suits. It was mind blowing. Dudes are there in shorts and t-shirts. That’s because they’re not recruiting wrestlers, they’re recruiting ex-NFL athletes or college wrestlers, people that have never watched wrestling, don’t care about wrestling. Like the comments these people were making made me sick to my stomach that they were there getting an opportunity. Of course my roommate, he’s like, ‘Man, I’ve never even watched wrestling. I don’t even like it.’ I’m just like, ‘Get out of my room. Like why are you here?’ And it was his second tryout. These people are getting multiple chances. So I smoked that tryout. I’m like, ‘I have this in the bag’ and so much so, I literally sold my motorcycle, sold my house. Like literally got rid of everything because I’m like, ‘I’m gonna put everything into moving into Florida.’ So when the email came in that I was not, man I remember I actually had to pull over on the side of the road because I just couldn’t believe it.”

Wardlow then went on to discuss how he ended up training with Kurt Angle, with the WWE Hall Of Famer putting in a good word for him with someone within the company.