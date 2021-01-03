Jim Ross Reflects On Chyna’s WWE Departure

Jim Ross recently spoke in detail about Chyna’s WWE departure, the role he had in it and the huge downside that she wanted.

During the latest Grilling With JR podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about the decision to let Chyna go from WWE, and how the company tried to make it happen in a way that didn’t make her seem like a victim.

“Well, we decided not to renew her contract. We wanted her to save face. We wanted her to leave without having to die on her sword, and so consequently I decided that it would be a mutually agreed [upon] parting of the ways. It left her with some credibility, it didn’t make her seem so much as the victim, which I’m not so sure she didn’t want to be. She may have wanted to be the victim and garner the sympathy that a babyface would if he was against a big heel with insurmountable odds and overcoming them. She had a meeting with Vince, and then he stopped meeting with her. She still came to TV thinking she might get booked or might be used. I don’t know why we kept bringing her to television. I nipped that in the bud because it was a waste of money, waste of her time, wear and tear. We made her a real good offer, I thought.”

JR then went on to discuss how WWE couldn’t justify giving Chyna the downside contract that she wanted, which was to be at the same level of Stone Cold Steve Austin.