Jim Ross Reveals His Current AEW Role Will Be His Last Gig In Wrestling

Jim Ross recently spoke in detail about his time in AEW, admitting that this will be his final gig in professional wrestling.

Jim Ross spoke on his Grilling JR Podcast and praised Tony Khan for the job he has done booking and writing the show so far.

“Tony Khan has done a really good job writing [AEW Dynamite],” Ross said. “He embraces the opportunity to write wrestling. He was telling me the other day that he’s been writing TV shows since he was 10 or 12 years old – that’s been his love. Now he can do it on an official and real basis.”

JR admitted this will be his final gig in wrestling, but he did stress that he hopes that it doesn’t end in the near future.

“It’s been a great experience, I’ve been very lucky to get this gig. It will be my last gig in pro wrestling – I can promise you that. But I hope it doesn’t end anytime soon.

JR also spoke about AEW potentially getting an extra hour of television at some point, but admits he doesn’t think it will be added onto Dynamite.