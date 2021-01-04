Jim Ross Reveals What He Was Told About Brodie Lee’s Condition

During the latest Grilling With JR podcast, AEW commentator, Jim Ross revealed what he was told regarding Brodie Lee’s medical condition.

Jim Ross shared what he had heard about Brodie’s illness, as well as discussing the advice that he had for the AEW roster and how he hopes they learn that laughter is a good medicine.

“Always smiling. Funny guy. Great sense of humor. That’s why I said, I’m going to work today and I’ll tell these young guys, “Hey, it doesn’t hurt to laugh. As I said, laughter is a good medicine, and he made you laugh, didn’t he?” “Oh yeah [they reply].” Remember those times. That’s a hell of a lot better than him not being able to kick out of his issues. “I still don’t know what… I haven’t seen of or heard of an autopsy. All I know is he had double lung failure. His lungs were so bad that he couldn’t qualify for a transplant, so after, as I heard the story, whether it’s totally accurate or not I don’t know, that they took him off his machine to see if he could kick out himself as that’s about the only chance he had. It just obviously didn’t work, so [it’s] a sad time for all of us. Again, he impacted so many of us on our roster that kind of went off the radar and so he’ll be very missed.” (h/t to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

It’s worth noting that Jim Ross did push himself that he was only relaying what he had been told himself, and with an official cause not being known, he admitted himself there could be inaccuracies.

AEW paid tribute to the life of Jon Huber with a special AEW Dynamite last week, which was an incredible, and very emotional, tribute episode.