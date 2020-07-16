Jim Ross Reveals Which Matches He Wishes He Had Called During His Career

AEW’s Jim Ross recently spoke about his career on his Grilling JR podcast and reflected on some matches that he wishes he had been able to call during his time.

Jim Ross spoke about the iconic ironman match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, admitting he wishes he could have called that one.

“It was a hell of a match,” JR said. “I enjoy watching guys wrestle and not try to cram 3 pounds of sh** into a 2 pound bag. Of all the matches that I did not call, the two matches that come to mind are Mick Foley’s title win and I would’ve loved to call this match. I think it fits my skill set better than it fits Vince’s skill set quite frankly.”

Jim Ross also spoke about WWE’s decision to go with Shawn Michaels over Bret Hart during their infamous fallout.

“At that time, the plans for major events like WrestleMania were made farther out than I feel like they are nowadays,” J.R. said. “Shawn kept having great match after great match and he had the one thing Vince loved, sizzle, charisma. Shawn had an abundance of that, Vince has always been a fan of sizzle at times more than steak. Bret always delivered steak, I thought he had plenty of sizzle, but Shawn was the flavor of the week. “I’m not knocking Shawn. I’ve always said Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels are the two best all around in ring performers I could remember calling matches for. It wasn’t something that was just a spur of the moment decision.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcrptions.)