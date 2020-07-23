Jim Ross Tells Fans To DVR NXT “Our Sh*ts Better”

Both Jim Ross and Taz recently spoke on AEW’s post-show about WWE NXT and how AEW isn’t afraid to mention the oppositions name. Both former WWE employees gave a passionate discussion about their thoughts on the Wednesday night war and why AEW has no problem mentioning WWE.

“This is going to sound real ass kissing, but why is there even a choice on Wednesday nights? DVR NXT. Watch it later. Our shit’s better and I’m proud of being able to say that and it’s not in defiance. It’s the reality,” Ross said.

Taz then also gave his thoughts on the battle between WWE and AEW, admitting he can’t remember the last time he watched the black and gold brand. He also said that AEW references WWE because they’re not insulting the intelligence of the fans.

“I don’t really remember the last time I watched that show. I’m not bullshitting. I really don’t remember and I don’t give a rat’s ass about it. I respect the men and women there bumping and working. I’m not trying to be a homer and I don’t give a shit if someone thinks that. I’m so locked into this, I don’t really give a rat’s ass about it… What we’re doing is that we’re not insulting your intelligence and we’re acknowledging WWE. They’re the ones insulting your intelligence,” Taz said.

JR then chimed in on that situation, admitting that WWE won’t ever mention AEW because they are arrogant.

“Well here’s the thing. Do you think any of those TV shows or streaming shows that WWE does would ever mention us? Shit no. They’re arrogant and omnipotent. They’re the kings of the mountain,” Ross said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)