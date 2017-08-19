Jim Ross On Undertaker: ‘He Could Return And Wrestle At Any Time’

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently caught up with Nick Hausman of WrestleZone and spoke about whether we’ve seen the last of the Undertaker, check out the excerpt below:

On if he thinks we have seen the last of The Undertaker:

“Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker. Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time.”