All Elite Wrestling has released an official statement following allegations of abuse against professional wrestler Jimmy Havoc.

On Thursday, June 18 a Twitter user named Rebecca Crow, who claims to have been in a relationship with Havoc for three years, released a statement as a part of the #SpeakingOut movement on social media, which has brought forth numerous allegations of abuse and sexual assault throughout the wrestling industry this week.

“He would routinely try to self harm in front of me when we fought – which was often,” Rebecca wrote on Twitter. “Every other week I would receive a fresh threat of suicide.”

She went on to claim that Havoc would scream in her face, drive “incredibly dangerously when angry” triggering her PTSD, and would allegedly “punch walls and himself in the face repeatedly”.

“More than once he told me that I was a horrible person, that I didn’t love him, that I was hurting him on purpose, and that I made him want to die. He told me he would take part in the tournament of death and kill himself there, and if I tried to go in to save him he’d tell the door not to let me in.”

AEW issued the following statement:

“We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. We are aware of various reports related to Jimmy. We are evaluating his status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation.”