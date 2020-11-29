Connect with us

Impact

Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation

Published

1 hour ago

on

Photo: CZW

Indie wrestling veteran Jimmy Rave, best known for his time in Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling, announced today that an unexpected amputation has forced the end of his 20-year-plus professional wrestling career.

Rave, 37, announced on Twitter this weekend that he had been gritting through an issue with his left arm. By the time he went in to see a doctor, an infection was found that was serious enough to require amputation above the elbow.

“I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me,” Rave wrote on Saturday night.

“I appreciate everyone who has supported me or anyone who has pegged me with a roll of toilet paper. To my brothers & sisters I have shared the ring with or a locker room; thank you for always pushing me to be better. Thank you to all my mentors and my students who allow me to still feel needed. This was the hardest thing I have ever had to type.”

Jimmy Rave got his start working in the Georgia independent scene at the start of the 2000s, a mainstay of NWA Wildside. He worked extensively for Ring of Honor from 2004 to 2007 and was later one half of The Rock ‘n Rave Infection in TNA (later IMPACT) alongside Lance Archer.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Impact

Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020

Published

2 days ago

on

Nov 27, 2020

By

IMPACT Wrestling Results

There is likely to be lot of anticipation and speculation around the future of “All Ego” Ethan Page, one half of the tag team The North, over the next few weeks.

The IMPACT Wrestling star’s contract is due to expire at the end of the year, reports Fightful Select, and unless the former world tag team champion reaches a new agreement he will enter 2021 as a free agent.

Should Page opt not to re-sign with the company, IMPACT is in the clear as far as their upcoming schedule goes. They recently taped enough television content to take them through the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 12, so the only potential hangup would be if they booked him in a major role on that show without securing a new deal.

This is purely speculatory, but Page is very well-liked by most in IMPACT and has had a good relationship with the promotion, so it’s likely that even if he does not sign a new long-term deal he would still be willing to work the PPV if they needed him to.

The North dropped the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships to the Good Brothers at this month’s Turning Point special, just weeks after winning the belts back at Bound For Glory.

Source :
Fightful.com
Continue Reading

Impact

Wrestling World Mourns The Passing Of TNA Wrestling Pillar Bob Ryder

Published

3 days ago

on

Nov 25, 2020

By

The IMPACT Wrestling family lost one of its pillars this week in Bob Ryder, co-founder of the original TNA Wrestling organization, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

The outpouring of support and love in memory of Ryder since the news of his passing first broke has been nothing short of a testament to how beloved and well-liked he was among his peers and employees alike. It seems very few, if any, had a bad word to say about the man, which is a minor miracle in itself within this industry.

IMPACT President Ed Nordholm and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore also wrote a post on the company’s official website in memory of Bob.

Continue Reading

Impact

IMPACT Update: Women’s Wrestling Legend To Return As Jordynne Grace’s Mystery Tag Team Partner

Published

4 days ago

on

Nov 24, 2020

By

Former WWE Women’s Champion and NWA Women’s World Champion Jazz is coming out of retirement for one last run, and hopes to end her Hall of Fame-worthy professional wrestling career with one more piece of gold around her waist.

Jazz appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, revealed as Jordynne Grace’s heavily teased mystery partner. The unlikely powerhouse duo will partner up against Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly next week in a first round tournament match to crown the new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Jazz announced in October that she was officially retired from professional wrestling, but did say at the time that she had planned to do a farewell tour in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic made that difficult.

Hailing from New Orleans, the self-proclaimed “Female Fighting Phenom” got her start in ECW in the late 90s. She made her WWE debut at the 2001 Survivor Series, competing in a six-pack challenge for the WWF World Women’s Championship. She would later win that title off Trish Stratus.

Continue Reading

Trending