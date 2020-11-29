Impact
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
Indie wrestling veteran Jimmy Rave, best known for his time in Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling, announced today that an unexpected amputation has forced the end of his 20-year-plus professional wrestling career.
Rave, 37, announced on Twitter this weekend that he had been gritting through an issue with his left arm. By the time he went in to see a doctor, an infection was found that was serious enough to require amputation above the elbow.
“I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me,” Rave wrote on Saturday night.
“I appreciate everyone who has supported me or anyone who has pegged me with a roll of toilet paper. To my brothers & sisters I have shared the ring with or a locker room; thank you for always pushing me to be better. Thank you to all my mentors and my students who allow me to still feel needed. This was the hardest thing I have ever had to type.”
Jimmy Rave got his start working in the Georgia independent scene at the start of the 2000s, a mainstay of NWA Wildside. He worked extensively for Ring of Honor from 2004 to 2007 and was later one half of The Rock ‘n Rave Infection in TNA (later IMPACT) alongside Lance Archer.
This is the hardest tweet I have ever had put out. pic.twitter.com/G9kr8oq7ra
— Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) November 29, 2020
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020
There is likely to be lot of anticipation and speculation around the future of “All Ego” Ethan Page, one half of the tag team The North, over the next few weeks.
The IMPACT Wrestling star’s contract is due to expire at the end of the year, reports Fightful Select, and unless the former world tag team champion reaches a new agreement he will enter 2021 as a free agent.
Should Page opt not to re-sign with the company, IMPACT is in the clear as far as their upcoming schedule goes. They recently taped enough television content to take them through the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 12, so the only potential hangup would be if they booked him in a major role on that show without securing a new deal.
This is purely speculatory, but Page is very well-liked by most in IMPACT and has had a good relationship with the promotion, so it’s likely that even if he does not sign a new long-term deal he would still be willing to work the PPV if they needed him to.
The North dropped the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships to the Good Brothers at this month’s Turning Point special, just weeks after winning the belts back at Bound For Glory.
Wrestling World Mourns The Passing Of TNA Wrestling Pillar Bob Ryder
The IMPACT Wrestling family lost one of its pillars this week in Bob Ryder, co-founder of the original TNA Wrestling organization, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.
The outpouring of support and love in memory of Ryder since the news of his passing first broke has been nothing short of a testament to how beloved and well-liked he was among his peers and employees alike. It seems very few, if any, had a bad word to say about the man, which is a minor miracle in itself within this industry.
IMPACT President Ed Nordholm and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore also wrote a post on the company’s official website in memory of Bob.
No words can express how I’m feeling about Bob Ryder passing. I love you Bob. You were always such a great friend to me and so many others. You will be very missed.
— Chris Harris (@AMWwildcat) November 25, 2020
I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Bob Ryder. He was a sweetheart. He was so kind and helpful when I ended up in the hospital during tapings. He’s helped a lot of people and he will be missed.
— Allysin Kay (@Sienna) November 25, 2020
RIP Bob Ryder 😞 From working with Bob in my WCW days and then in TNA, he was always nice to me and helped me out anytime I needed it. Very sad to hear this news. https://t.co/xqqYcVTR8g
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 25, 2020
Shocked and saddened to hear of Bob Ryder’s passing. He was THE BACKBONE of TNA, no one worked as hard as him. We all appreciate the hard work you did Bob and may you now rest peacefully ❤️
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) November 25, 2020
Horrible news hearing about the passing of Bob Ryder. Even in his sickness, was constantly joking about.
We used to have a running joke about getting cucumber infused water on demand written into my next contract when I was with IMPACT.
RIP, Bob.
— Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) November 25, 2020
My heart is broken for my Impact family today. Rest In Peace Bob Ryder ❤️
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) November 25, 2020
I am saddened by the passing of Bob Ryder. We shared a birthday and our love for Star Trek. Our talks on the phone would always start out as business, but would quickly evolve into the latest episode of Discovery. Birthday buddy, you will be missed. Sleep well my friend. #RIPBob
— D’Lo Brown (@dlobrown75) November 25, 2020
Sad sad day today
Bob Ryder was the back bone of Impact wrestling. Always happy to help the talent out. So easy to deal with and always a friend. Thank you for all you did for impact wrestling. It’s more than anyone will truly know. You will never be forgotten #RIPBobRyder
— Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) November 25, 2020
RIP Bob Ryder. Thank you for pushing me and believing in me.
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) November 25, 2020
Rest In Peace Bob Ryder. A true gentleman who helped me and countless others immensely. One of the good ones, he will be sorely missed!
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) November 25, 2020
I’m crushed to hear Bob Ryder passed away today. He was one of a kind. He loved the business, the talent and everyone around him. He wore countless hats and was a big part of the success I had during my career. I love you Bob. Rest In Peace my friend.
— Abyss (@TherealAbyss) November 25, 2020
BEYOND devastated about the passing Bob Ryder. He was the kindest, most selfless person you could imagine. He always did for others. He meant the world to me. We had just talked & I was worried he would be alone for Thanksgiving. Cannot tell u how much I will miss @brydertna 💔
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) November 25, 2020
RIP to my dear friend Bob Ryder.
I loved you very much – I wish I had told you what you meant to me because you we always there for me like a great uncle when I first arrived in America. Can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so sorry. You were family to me ❤️ #BobSquad
— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) November 25, 2020
The wrestling business is a tough, harsh and often cold business. You don’t forget the people that were in your corner.
Bob Ryder was in my corner.
Farewell Bob. I hope you know how much I appreciate what you did for me and my family. No more pain.
RIP my friend. 🖤
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 25, 2020
We lost one of the good ones today #RIPBobRyder
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) November 25, 2020
Saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Ryder, a fixture of @IMPACTWRESTLING from the very beginning. Bob was so kind and helpful to me when I started with the company. I’ll never forget his 5-10 minute long “Wanna buy a toothbrush?” Joke.
— Todd Keneley (@ToddKeneley) November 25, 2020
Truly the pleasure was ours to have known him.. RIP.. 🖤 https://t.co/ygzs6wiiW8
— Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) November 25, 2020
There are people that can enter your life and completely change everything. Bob Ryder was that person for me. His courageous, long fight with cancer never kept his spirits down. He was the kind of best friend that comes along once in a lifetime. I will miss him terribly.
— Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of @brydertna we worked together for so many years & always got along so incredibly well. The guy was the nucleus of @impactwrestling not to mention a one man travel department & agency unto himself. Only good memories.~PHS 😢#RIPBobRyder #TNA
— Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) November 25, 2020
So sad to hear about Bob Ryder ♥️ I always enjoyed seeing his face at @IMPACTWRESTLING … Rest In Peace, Bob ♥️
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 25, 2020
Damn…RIP Bob Ryder. You were always cool with me and definitely one of @IMPACTWRESTLING go to guys for many things. Condolences to his friends and family
— Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) November 25, 2020
Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Bob Ryder, I’ll never forget when he phoned me to sign for @IMPACTWRESTLING “Are you ready to come to America?” An absolute diamond of a man who helped me every month. RIP Bob 🙏
— GRADO (@gradowrestling) November 25, 2020
Rest in Power Bob Ryder. I always felt like Bob was the glue that held @IMPACTWRESTLING together. Thank you for everything my friend 🙏🏻❤️
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) November 25, 2020
I’m very sad to hear the news of the passing of Bob Ryder. I’ve known him for years going back to 2007 when I was first trying to get a job with @IMPACTWRESTLING
He was always generous with his time & a complete joy to be around.
My heart goes out to his family.#RIP Bob ❤️
— Cody Deaner (@CodyDeaner) November 25, 2020
I met @brydertna very early in my career. He treated me with the upmost respect even when I was green as goose shit. He always checked in on me and he’s the one who called and asked if I would be interested in a tryout match with @IMPACTWRESTLING. Thanks for believing in me. RIP
— kaleb with a K (@kalebKonley) November 25, 2020
Bob was such an intricate and important of our @IMPACTWRESTLING family. Thank you for everything and may you Rest In Peace. 🙏🏻❤️ love and light to his family during this time.
— Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) November 25, 2020
I am beyond saddened to hear of the passing of @brydertna. He was a good friend and a huge asset to @IMPACTWRESTLING from day 1. Despite his own health problems,he even took the time out to text me when I was going through all of my health issues. Rest In Peace, friend. 🙏🏼😢 pic.twitter.com/mXlpU3EBxB
— ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) November 25, 2020
Very sad to hear about the passing of Bob Ryder. Read below if u didn’t know BR or maybe u aren’t aware of his contributions to Pro Wrestling for many years in the media & also in front office @IMPACTWRESTLING .
Bob was always awesome to me, great sense of humor & great guy. 🙏 https://t.co/ZF4SoXSuZn
— team taz head honcho (@OfficialTAZ) November 25, 2020
Bob Ryder and I became friends my first day in @IMPACTWRESTLING My last day there he was one of the very few that it was difficult to say goodbye to. We remained in contact since then. A total pro who loved the wrestling business. I am incredibly sad today. RIP Bob. Godspeed sir
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) November 25, 2020
Thank you Bob Ryder.
Thanks will never be enough but we owe it to you anyway. You were the kind of man that didn’t expect any thanks.
All that you did; you did because you were a great person and the most loyal, hardest worker in the room. @IMPACTWRESTLING
RIP 🙏🏼
— #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) November 25, 2020
Just heard the sad news about Bob Ryder’s passing. Bob took such great care of me & my family during my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING. Even after I left, Bob was so incredibly supportive of my family & career. Godspeed, my friend, you’ll be missed.#RIP Bob Ryder
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 25, 2020
Bob would answer his phone at 3am, just to make sure everything was always taken care of.
Absolute stand up human being, and would do anything for anyone.
He Lived, Breathed, and Slept @IMPACTWRESTLING since day 1.
He will be sadly missed.#RIPBobRyder pic.twitter.com/DjT108Qxyk
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) November 25, 2020
Spoke w/ @brydertna 3 days ago
I’ve known him since #ECW days as a fan
He loved wrestling grew up on Mid South
He helped start TNA
He still did every wrestlers travel in @IMPACTWRESTLING
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) November 25, 2020
IMPACT Update: Women’s Wrestling Legend To Return As Jordynne Grace’s Mystery Tag Team Partner
Former WWE Women’s Champion and NWA Women’s World Champion Jazz is coming out of retirement for one last run, and hopes to end her Hall of Fame-worthy professional wrestling career with one more piece of gold around her waist.
Jazz appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, revealed as Jordynne Grace’s heavily teased mystery partner. The unlikely powerhouse duo will partner up against Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly next week in a first round tournament match to crown the new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions.
Jazz announced in October that she was officially retired from professional wrestling, but did say at the time that she had planned to do a farewell tour in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic made that difficult.
Hailing from New Orleans, the self-proclaimed “Female Fighting Phenom” got her start in ECW in the late 90s. She made her WWE debut at the 2001 Survivor Series, competing in a six-pack challenge for the WWF World Women’s Championship. She would later win that title off Trish Stratus.
JAZZ will be @JordynneGrace's tag team partner in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Phenom_Jazz pic.twitter.com/38Ai7xqRdO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 25, 2020
