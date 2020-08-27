Jimmy Uso Gives An Update On His Injury; Timetable For His Return

Jimmy Uso recently appeared on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk where he discussed his current injury and when he expects to return.

It has now been several months since The Usos were seen in WWE with Jimmy Uso reportedly suffering a knee injury during the WrestleMania 36 ladder match.

Jimmy spoke about the injury and how it’s the first time he has been hurt in his career which is something he had to get used to, praising his family for their support. “Right now, I’m working on this knee injury,” Jimmy said. “I’ve never had any injury in my life, period. Through football, putting my brother through tables, doing all this crazy stuff we’ve done, I’ve never had an injury. To get hurt at WrestleMania this year, I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting there wondering, ‘Do I be mad? Do I be sad and worried?’ You just have to take it one day at a time. Luckily, I have a great family I could go to. “A lot of the guys that have been hurt, it’s just hard to turn off,” Jimmy continued. “It’s hard when you get home. You are moving so much that it’s hard to turn off; it’s just hard. My wife [Naomi] tells me I need to stop worrying and stop watching SmackDown or RAW and just turn it off. So, I’ve been trying to do that and just hang out.”

Jimmy Uso revealed exactly when the injury took place, which was shockingly very early on to his WrestleMania match.

“It was the first minute at WrestleMania,” Uso said. “I tore my ACL within the first minute. I had no idea! All I knew was I went down and I jumped off the ladder from 4 feet. I landed on the mat, and that’s how I blew my ACL. Out of all the crazy things we have done in the past decade in WWE, I get hurt from falling 4 feet off a ladder. Man, I was pissed! “I knew something was wrong,” Jimmy continued. “I had torn it clean out. I found out two days later that it was an ACL tear. I thought there was just no way, because I finished the match. It was a 30-minute match and we were jumping off ladders. When I watched it back, I tore it within the first minute, so all of that other stuff was on a bum leg, and I have a hard time watching it. I get goosebumps just talking about it.”

Finally, Jimmy gave an update on when he hopes to return, giving a timeframe for a possible comeback.

“I don’t like hospitals,” Jimmy said. “I don’t like doctors, I don’t even take medicine. I don’t like any of it, so to sit there and have to go under with the whole gown on having surgery – yeah, I tore the ACL and now we’re looking at January. Hopefully we’re back and ready to roll.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)