Jimmy Uso Reportedly Injured & Out Of Action 6-9 Months

Jimmy Uso has suffered a knee injury and could be out of action between 6-9 months, according to a report from Ringside News later confirmed by Dave Meltzer.

It’s believed that the injury happened during the triple threat ladder match at WrestleMania 36 for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, and he will require surgery.

The Usos had just returned to action in January after nearly six months away from the ring. Jimmy was arrested in July and charged with driving under the influence, but was later found not guilty in court.