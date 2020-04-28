Jinder Mahal Feels Disrespected, Drew McIntyre Makes WWE Title For British Hero

Jinder Mahal made a surprise return to WWE last night on WWE Raw in a dominant fashion, defeating Akira Tozawa with ease.

Mahal then spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel and made his feelings very clear about how he’s been treated by people. He feels disrespected about being forgotten about due to the fact he is a former United States and WWE Champion, and warned people not to forget that.

Speaking of former 3MB members, current WWE Champion took to social media to pay tribute to a current British hero. Captain Tom Moore has turned 100 this week, and after walking 100 lengths around his garden, raising over £20 million for the NHS to battle Coronavirus. Drew McIntyre has sent a personalized WWE Title to thank him for his efforts.