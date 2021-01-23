The Modern Day Maharaja is back!

Jinder Mahal returned to action on Friday at the advanced taping for WWE Superstar Spectacle (full SPOILERS here). The special will air on January 26, Republic Day, on Sony networks throughout India. It will also stream internationally on the WWE Network.

Mahal appeared before the show to hype up the fans streaming into the ThunderDome. He returned for the main event, teaming with the Bollywood Boyz to take on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher.

It has essentially been a year and a half since we’ve consistently seen Jinder Mahal on television. He injured his knee in June 2019 requiring a surgery that put him on the bench for nearly a year. He returned in April 2020 but was only back a few weeks before another surgery was required.