Jinder Mahal Provides An Injury Update

Jinder Mahal has shared an update on his current injury, showcasing where he is at with his recovery process.

The former WWE Champion is currently on the shelf after an injury he suffered back in May 2020, and he gave a quick update on his injury status online.

Mahal shared an image, showcasing him working out while also paying tribute to Brodie Lee in the process.

Mahal underwent knee surgery back in June after having injury issues back in 2019. He managed to return to the ring but was only around for a couple of months before being forced out of action again which led to him having a small operation.

His procedure ended up causing more damage, which has kept him out of the ring since that point. However, the fact that he is back working out is a good sign for his recovery, although there is no expected return date at this point.