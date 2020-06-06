Jinder Mahal Suffers Injury Weeks After WWE Return, Undergoes Surgery (Photo)

In a bit of unfortunate weekend news, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is once again on the injured list, just weeks after returning to action.

Mahal posted a photo on Instagram with his leg in a full cast. “Unfortunately I had to go under the knife again to fix some knee issues,” he wrote. “The journey has hit a speed bump, but I will be back stronger than ever.”

Jinder ruptured his patella tendon in June 2019, and it was reported at the time that he would be out of action 4-6 months, although it took quite a bit longer.

The “Modern Day Maharaja” reemerged on the April 27 edition of Monday Night Raw wrestling a short match against Akira Tozawa, and two matches on Main Event as recently as May 22.