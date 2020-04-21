Joe Alonzo Sends Message To Cody Rhodes, AEW Fans Ahead Of DARK Match

Chicago indie wrestler Joe Alonzo is a featured guest on Tuesday night’s all new episode of AEW DARK, stepping into the ring with arguably his biggest opponent to date – the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Ahead of their match, Alonzo sent out a video on Twitter introducing himself to those who may be seeing him wrestle for the first time this week on DARK, claiming that Cody is nothing more than a giant “stepping stone” towards his goal of being “remembered”.

“I’m not jobbing out to anyone. I’m not an enhancement talent – Cody is. Cody is a stepping stone, and there is a lot more about me than just being Sammy Guevara’s best friend, or his little sidekick from the vlogs. You guys don’t know a damn thing about me.”

I actually sat down with Joe after his match with the “American Nightmare” to get his thoughts on the match, and what it was like preparing for this incredibly unique opportunity. That interview will drop Tuesday night here on ProWrestling.com, immediately following AEW DARK, which hits YouTube at 7PM ET.